Anagha Bhosale has quit showbiz. The actor who became a household name with her role as Nandini in the show - Anupamaa has bid adieu to the industry. Bhosale has revealed that she is going to focus and follow Lord Krishna's teachings. She also added that she had been wanting to take on the spiritual journey for a while now.

In an interview, Anagha has revealed that the constant pressure to put out something on social media, to always dress up and to always remain thin was taking a toll on her. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show has been topping the TRP meter ever since it premiered. With its women empowering concept and brilliant acting by the main lead; the show has become a major hit among the audience. Anagha used to play the role of a classical dancer Nandini, who always stood in support of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) on the show.

"After stepping into the industry, I realised that the industry was the opposite of what I expected. There's politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time, and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don't do these things, you are left behind. These things didn't gel with my thought process," Bhosale told TOI.

"I couldn't relate to the double standards in showbiz and the pressure to be something that you are not. It is filled with hypocrisy. I want to pursue my religious beliefs and attain a sense of peace and contentment in my life," she further said.