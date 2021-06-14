The news of Apurva Agnihotri quitting Anupamaa has left his fans devastated. If anything, the actor had added an interesting and more dramatic angle to the plot and was well received by the audience. No one had predicted how Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show would become a household name. Not just that, the show has left behind all the reality and non-reality shows in the TRP chart. It has been on the top of the charts within a month of its airing.

Apurva Agnihotri's role as Dr Advait Khanna had given a new direction to the plot. And, the viewership had gone a notch up. However, right after one month of shooting, the actor has parted ways with the show. Now, Agnihotri has spoken up about his decision and what led to it. The Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actor has revealed that his role was supposed to be finite and for a brief period. He added that he was told in advance about the length and scope of the role.

"I agree that my portion was going very well, but I guess they're shifting back to the main story. I had a great time shooting for it and that's what matters. I was even told about my last day in advance. So, putting it correctly, I haven't quit the show. Rajan Shahi (producer) had planned my presence for a short stint only and that's over for now," he told TOI.

Apurva also added that the way his exit was kept open ended, he might come back onboard. Apurva had shared the news of his role coming to an end in the show. He had written, "And yet another beautiful journey comes to an end.. End yes but a journey filled with so much love ,laughter, happiness,madness , and the credit for all of the above goes to our Maverick Rajan and his beyond incredible team and outstanding actors❤️❤️❤️ Because our industry and work place sometimes due to the pressures,forces one to change one's own DNA to survive, but this man has managed to break all of those myths, those norms and proved that a happy existence doesn't call for anger and chaos and the living proof of this is DKP."

He further said, "The happy faces on his set are a reflection of only and only Rajan himself.. Your goodness, kindness, generosity is seen all around whether you are present or not, and I wish to thank you from the bottom of my heart for Advait.. Like we always tell each other, we are way beyond this, yet wholehearted love and gratitude Here's to creating magic together #rajanshahi543 #rajanshahi"