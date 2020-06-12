Popular actor Apurva Agnihotri made his debut with Pardes with co-star Shahrukh Khan. Ater several roles in films, he was offered the lead role in a television show JassieJaissi Koi Nahin, opposite Moan Singh. He was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 7, where he met Shilpa Saklani who was a co-contestant in that season.

His body of work majorly comprises of various television shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, Saubhagyalaxmi, Bepannah. In 2018, Apurva made his web debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. He has been part of all the season to date.

On the personal front, he is happily married to actor Shilpa Saklani, the loveable couple prefers to keep it to themselves and don't believe in PDA (public display of affection).

In an exclusive chat with International Business Times, India, actor and doting husband spoke at length about his character in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3, what keeps him and his wife gong steady, his upcoming projects and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

On being consistently part of Kehne ko Humsafar Hain season 3,

Ekta wanted me to be a part of season one of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, although it was not a proper track but a significant one, and I took it as I have known Mona( Singh) for a very long time. Then I got a call for season 2 as they liked my chemistry and vibe with Ananya (Mona's onscreen name). Then came season 3 for which I was called again that time I said, ''I want to do something more substantial now" and as you must have seen in this season, my role is much deeper and layered.

Changing times in the industry,

Since the time I started my career, I have never given two hoots about who is writing what about me. I always believed that no matter what you do its won't be sufficient and you can't please everyone. Having said that actors had more aura back then, superstars from the early '80s 90's early 2000 they were stars, as there were no social media. People were very accepting of situations and circumstances. Nowadays people are addicted to social media. The aura of a star and actor is now diminished. My dad always tells me, 'The only thing about time is that it will change'.

On his lifestyle,

I am a very peace-loving person and love to stay in my space and cocoon. My wife (Shilpa) is not on social media, as I am on social media I prefer to stick to photography and nature so if you have seen my pictures on Instagram they are either about travel or nature. There are people who are addicted to social media, but I am not one of them.

The secret to his healthy and happy married life!

I and Shilpa think alike, we are unidirectional, happy go, lucky people. The best part is we both have the same mindset and the same thought process. As both of us are alike we find happiness in each other I am not trying to be something which I am not and vice versa. We always look out for each other and we are not very ambitious too. In my previous birth, I must have done something good that I have got a life partner like her.

On being a writer,

I was in talks with a show during the lockdown, but as you know everything has changed, the budget has been slashed, things will now be reworked so let's see what happens. I keep penning down my thoughts before I leave the world I would love to direct someday.

Update on Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 4

I have no idea, only Ekta and the writers know about it, as of now the season 3 isn't over, remaining episodes will stream next month. I can't say anything about the next season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai as the show is expensive, it's not a cheap show, that you write a story and start shooting, those times have gone. Permission needs to be taken for a lot of things. The shows that are on-air, people will only start shooting for those shows, the ones with low-TRP are already going off-air.

Apurva Agnihotri is currently seen as Harry in Ekta Kapoor's web show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3.

Check out the trailer of the show below: