Show: Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3

OTT: ALTBalaji and Zee 5

Cast: Ronit Roy, Gurdip Kohli Punjj, Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri, Pooja Banerjee, Palak Jain, Anjum Fakih, Sayush Nayyar, Sharon Prabhakar, Suchitra Pillai and Aditi Vasudeva

Creator: Ekta Kapoor

Rating: 3.5

Making the audience's experience heightened with emotional relatability, ALTBalaji and ZEE5's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai season 3 is here. Challenging the societal norms of marriage, relationships, and love, the series features actors like Ronit Roy, Gurdip Kohli Punjj, Mona Singh, Apurva Agnihotri, Pooja Banerjee, Palak Jain, Anjum Fakih, Sayush Nayyar, Sharon Prabhakar, Suchitra Pillai and Aditi Vasudeva amongst others.

Unlike its first two seasons, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 is heavy, Carl, and much more toxic. The dynamics of the protagonists have changed due to complexities in their personal life. writer Jaya Mishra has once again weaved magic and got a fresh new storyline that will stun the audience and make you believe in the unbelievable circumstances. Shot in Doha and Delhi, the 10 episode series is gripping. All the actors in the show have done a commendable job. Overall, if you are a sucker for soap operas, and have a little less drama in your real life, watch Kehne ko Humsafar Hain 3.

Storyline

The story starts with a four years leap in Doha. Ananya (Mona Singh) is now a successful businesswoman and a mother to three years old boy named Kabir. She has now lost faith in love after being cheated from her husband Rohit (Ronit Roy) and wants a divorce.

Poonam (Gurdip Kohli) on the other hand, has moved on and is leading a happy married life with Abhimanyu. Rohit is heartbroken and doesn't care about anything in his life, he has turned alcoholic. With nothing to lose and care about, he is trying to bring calm to his life by either going on bike rides or getting into mindless relations with young women. He has now started to believe in one night stands. Nisha (Anjum Fakih) and Amaira (Aditi Vasudeva) make an entry in Rohit's life, as his one-night stand partners. One might think Rohit is enjoying his latest romance to the fullest but his past makes him unable to accept the reality that Poonam and Ananya are no longer a part of his life. The twist in the tale continues as Rohit has some eventful encounters with Ananya's and Poonam's husbands.

On the other hand, the series also showcases the emotional trauma that Rohit's daughters Bani and Nikki, go through emotional turmoil in their personal lives due to his reckless behaviour. Nikki wants to get married to Ishaan (who isn't shown as yet) but is sceptical because she doesn't want his boyfriend's family to know how dysfunctional her family is. And Bani enters into an extramarital affair which makes her personal life miserable.

With all this and more, the third season of Kehne ko Humsafar Hain is a roller coaster ride filled with high octane drama and emotions.

Performance

Mona Singh again reveals why she is one of the best. Whether it is a mother who is detached from her own child or a woman who feels the agony of being betrayed in love, she aces all the emotions. Mona as an independent, powerful and young mother is outstanding as Ananya. Gurdip Kohli is loveable, although she has fewer dialogues her impactful eyes do all the talking. Ronit Bose Roy gives an unabashed performance as a man thriving more on lust than love. He is a surprise package in the show. While the new entrant Amairah Vasudev as a psycho lover has done justice to her role.

Apurva Agnihotri as the best friend and the best man to Mona is adorable and makes his space well in the ensemble cast.

Sayush Nayyar as Abhnimanyu( Poonam's pati) as the understanding and mature man does his bit. Though he has very little screen space, he does make his mark.

Positive

The locations are mesmerising, as most of the show is shot in outdoors of Doha and indoors in Delhi, the grand set up makes it a visual treat. The dialogues are power-packed and relatable. Some of them being, 'Once a cheater always a cheater'' The costumes and fashion sense of each actor has upgraded from the last two seasons. The glossy touch in the cinematography makes the audience hooked to the show. Full points to the background score and music it goes well with the narrative.

Negative

The dramatic and melodramatic storyline continues even in the third season. Only if you are a fan of the soap opera opt for this, else you will be bored to the core.

Verdict

Ekta Kapoor's Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 is an amalgamation of love, hurt, lust, betrayal. This dysfunctional family will leave you teary-eyed. Watch it for the actor's performances and I assure you won't get disappointed. The makers have released only 10 episodes till now, the remaining episodes will stream from July 1.