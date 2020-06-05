After the success of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai season 1 and 2, Ekta Kapoor is all set to treat the audience with the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain which will be streaming from June 6. Starring Ronit Roy, Gurdeep Punjj and Mona Singh in the lead, the family drama has been a rage among the audience.

Ronit who is seen playing the lead role in this engrossing tale of toxic relationship will again be seen juggling between relationships and seems to have lost his track now with his life becoming even more chaotic. Ideally, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 is Ronit's first show that will be releasing in 2020. Known for his acting prowess and versatility the actor is supremely excited and forward for the show to stream.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Ronit Roy, who is extremely ecstatic over the release of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3, spoke candidly about how the new season, how his role is ages and mature, his take on the ongoing heaters and OTT feud.

Excerpts from the interview:

On how different is Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai season 3

I am excited for Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 as this is my first release in 2020. We shot have shot the series in limited time. So this season is ready to make us see things beyond just black and white, and learn how relationships go for a toss. It will portray the ups and downs of relationships and how sensitive matters should be handled. The trailer of season 3 was just a tip of an iceberg there is much much more to it than one can imagine.

Does Ronit resonate with Rohit

Rohit Mehra's character has changed a lot from season 1 to season 3. He has become more mature, he is vulnerable, he makes mistakes, he is complex, he is emotional. The thing is everyone is taunting him, pointing fingers at his mistakes, about his alcoholism, but no one ever questioned or understood the reason behind all this.

Theatres and OTT feud