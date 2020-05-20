After the stupendous success of the first two seasons of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, the makers have dropped the motion poster of the third season. Helmed by Ekta Kapoor, the show stars Ronit Roy, Gurdip Kohli Punjj, Mona Singh, Pooja Banarjee and Apurva Agnihotri, in pivotal roles. In a nutshell, the show dwells deep into the lives of three protagonists namely (Gurdip, Mona, and Ronit).

The season 3 will be a lot more dramatic and intense as compared to the first two seasons. Actor Ronit Roy who essays the role of Rohit speaks at length about his role and what the upcoming season has in store for the audience.

Speaking about the same actor Ronit Roy quipped

It was fun to work in the first two seasons of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain and essaying the role of Rohit Mehra was a journey in itself for me. I am thankful to the audience for loving my character. Like they say "Hitting the ball out of the park". The third season of KKHH will have major twists and turns and while filming the series I discovered different shades of Rohit Mehra which exists in his deepest emotions. I'm grateful to Ekta (Kapoor) for entrusting me with such exciting and challenging roles which have always made me grow as an actor.

About the show (The crux of season 1 and 2)

Rohit's second marriage with Ananya (Mona Singh) is at stake and he is shattered seeing his love never being enough for him. As Ananya chooses her career over Rohit, he gets angry and turns his back from her and heads back to his first wife (Gurdip). In the meanwhile, Rohit also starts to feel miserable for Poonam (Gurdip) and ends up getting intimate with her. The season 2 ends with Ananya getting to know of Poonam and Rohit's intimate night and hence walking out of Rohit's life. Seeing all three at different crossroads in their lives and sudden turn of events season 3 will shed light upon their dwindling relationship.

The trailer of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Season 3 will be dropped on 23 May. The series will be streaming from 6th June.