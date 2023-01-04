Ever since the episode of Shark Tank India premiered, Ashneer Grover has garnered a cult fan following. From memes, jokes, to trends; Grover has continued to dominate social media ever since his stint as the Shark Tank judge. In an appearance on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast, the former Bharat Pe MD spilled the beans on why despite tremendous popularity, he didn't come back on seaosn 2 of Shark Tank India.

What the "doglapan" man has to say

"Ab main zyada detail mein nahi jaunga, but simple si baat hai ki dekho, Kohli agar Bhopal ki team se khelega, usne 300 run maar diye, toh woh dominate kar raha hai na game? Ab usko India se khelna chahiye. (I won't go into much details. But the simple thing is that if Kohli plays for Bhopal and secures 300 runs then he will dominate the game, right? Now, he should play for India)," Ashneer reasoned.

Being a little "extra"

"Hala ke main yeh nahi bol raha ke baaki log koi kam hain, but main zyada tha, kya karein? Maine dominate kar diya show. (Though I am not saying that others are less. But I am a bit more, what to do? I dominated the show," he concluded.

He further went on to add that owing to his popularity, everyone would have come to him and sought his offer. He said then that would have become unfair or dominating.