Following the massive success of Shark Tank India 1, the makers have planned to come back with Season 2. According to reports, the team is supposed to start the shooting of Season 2 from today, August 19, reportedly at a suburban studio in Mumbai.

Premiere date to be announced soon

A source cited by Pinkvilla claimed, "The channel will announce the official premiere date of Shark Tank India 2 soon."

Earlier, Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, had expressed his excitement for Shark Tank India Season 2. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, "I was always excited for Shark Tank, and I think it's going to have a long inning. So yea, season 2 should be power packed." On being asked if he would be a part of Season 2, he had said, "Yeh abhi tak pata nahin mujhe. That depends on a lot of things. Hopefully I will, otherwise you know maza hi nahin bachega show mein."

Time for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas

For the unversed, the concept of Shark Tank India follows the show's US model where aspiring and budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors better known as 'sharks' and try to persuade them to invest money in their idea.

Season 1 of the show had Ashneer Grover (former co-founder and MD of BharatPe), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle), Anupam Mittal (founder of Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (CEO at SUGAR Cosmetics), Ghazal Alagh (founder and CEO OF MamaEarth), and Peyush Bansal (founder of Lenskart) as its judges. Shark Tank India 2 was announced in April this year.