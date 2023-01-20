After a week full of fun and entertainment, it is time to look at which shows made the cut and which failed to engage the audience. Yes, you guessed it right! It is time for the TRP report of the week. Let's take a look at which show bagged which position this week.

Anupamaa: Even in 2023, Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has continued with its winning streak. The show has been at the top of the charts ever since it premiered. And the way with which the plot is designed, there seems to be no dull moment expected in the show anytime in the future as well. This week Anupamaa got 3.0 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: As per a report in Pinkvilla, both Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have bagged 2.6 ratings. The two have constantly been a part of the top five race for a while. The twists and turns in the two shows keep the audience engaged and entertained.

Imlie: Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie has also continued its glorious run in the TRP race. The show has bagged third spot this week with 2.4 ratings.

Faltu and Bigg Boss 16: Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey's show Faltu has bagged the fourth spot this week. However, there is a tie as Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 has also grabbed the same spot. Both the shows have got 2.2 ratings. With the finale right around the corner, BB16 is expected to make its way up the charts next week.

Pandya Store: Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar's Pandya Store has bagged the fifth spot in the TRP chart this week. The show has got a rating of 2.0 ratings.