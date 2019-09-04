Here's a piece of sad news for fans of Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora. The television couple, who has been in a relationship for more than nine years, are going through trouble in their paradise for the past few months.

Rumours of trouble started brewing up when the two stopped posting pictures of them together on social media. Apparently, both Raj and Pooja did try to work things out but nothing seems to have helped so far.

However, when contacted by the Times of India, Pooja rubbished the reports saying, "Every relationship goes through a rough time and fights are normal. That does not mean we are not together. We have decided to stop posting too many pictures of us on social media because anything in excess is not good. I have always been honest about my relationship and even now, if there is something wrong, nothing will stop me from talking about it. People should stop speculating. I do not have any plans of getting married even now because I feel there is still some time before I can take the plunge. I am too young and need to focus on my work."

On the other hand, Raj simply refused to comment. He said, "I have nothing to say about this." The actor's silence did raise quite a few eyebrows, however, one can only hope that the lovebirds resolve the differences and get back together.

On the work front, Pooja rose to fame as Pratigya in TV show Mann Ki Awaaz-Pratigya. She had also featured in show Ek Nayi Ummeed...Roshni and was recently seen in the film, Kedarnath that starred Shushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. Currently, Pooja is seen in a popular web show Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT). Raj was a part of TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for three long years and was also seen in Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back.