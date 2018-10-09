Jose Mourinho has had a season to forget at Manchester United so far as Manchester United struggled at the start to the season. Many have also accused the Red Devils manager of throwing his players under the bus. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager has also disagreed and fought with pundits, including former Manchester United players, Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes.

It seems that the Portuguese manager is now in more trouble as the FA are investigating him for swearing on the touchline following Manchester United's last-gasp win against Newcastle United on Saturday.

While walking back to the tunnel at Old Trafford, the cameras trained on the Red Devils manager, who looked at the camera and muttered something before wagging his finger and then walking away.

“Fodas filhos de puta (f*** off you sons of b******)” pic.twitter.com/UNIIowizPl — Vinay (@SemperFiUtd) October 8, 2018

The Daily Mail is now reporting that Mourinho swore in Portuguese, which translated to f*** off you sons of bi***es. The cameras picked this up and the FA are now investigating this case.

Following the game, Mourinho had this to say about his finger-wagging, "No, it's a finger, smaller than the others."

If found guilty, Mourinho could be given a touchline ban for United's next game, when Manchester United travel to Mourinho's former club Chelsea in the Premier League, following the international break.

The Manchester United manager was vocal throughout the game at Old Trafford on Saturday, cajoling and motivating his players to push harder and make the comeback.

United finished the game 3-2, following second half goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, and Alexis Sanchez. The club have a tough fixture following the international break, as they play high-fliers Chelsea, Italian giants Juventus, as well as champions Manchester City, in the next 6 games.