Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is not happy after his side settled for a draw against Wolves at Old Trafford. Mourinho said that despite the result against Tottenham, which was a 3-0 defeat for his side, he was happier with the performance of his side.

"Not a good performance, not a good result but a fair result," said Mourinho after the match against Wolves.

"Wolves, by the way, they faced the game, I think they deserve it. They play like I like to play which is like the World Cup final. That is the attitude I like my teams to have in every match. We didn't have that. They did. That attitude made a difference," he further added.

'You have 90 minutes to show a different attitude'

United were up and running in the game and took the lead when Fred scored the first goal. However, the visitors equalised when Joao Moutinho' slammed a goal in the second half. It was Paul Pogba's mistake when he was dispossessed in midfield and failed to pass the ball and gave the ball away.

"You don't have much time to have the ball, to turn, to one-touch. You know you don't have much of that. So you concede in a situation that it's harder to accept. That is one goal you concede. You have 90 minutes to show a different attitude," Mourinho reflected.

There are other concerns in the camp as Martial continued spending his time on the bench. Despite scoring in the midweek clash, he was benched in the match against Wolves. Mourinho has preferred Alexis Sanchez over Martial, but Sanchez has only been a pale shadow of the player he was with Arsenal and Mourinho has to make a decision pretty quickly.

"It's a growth, a building of the team. Let's improve, let's get better so we can (be) every week like this," Mourinho said.

Mourinho said that his team has the talent but they are not able to cross the line owing to a mental situation. He did say that it could be a mental situation and said that now they have to reflect on the issue and play future games with more intensity as there was only one team to play the game of their lives, the other to relax.