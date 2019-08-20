From parties, events, airports, vacations to Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour; Priyanka Chopra has been globetrotting and how!

Ever since her wedding with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra seems to have been busy living her personal life to the fullest and rightly so. However, when it comes to professional commitments, there is not much on the plate for Priyanka.

Mrs Jonas, who would soon be seen in Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink, has no more projects lined up in Bollywood and doesn't have anything in her kitty in Hollywood either. Though Priyanka Chopra's production house – Purple Pebble Pictures – has been making some thought-provoking films every year and winning accolades for that, when it comes to Priyanka Chopra's acting, the diva has nothing much to show.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Priyanka perhaps has given it her all in Bollywood now and has nothing new to offer, unless she decides to re-invent herself.

"She has given what she can to Bollywood. Her last assignment in India is The Sky Is Pink where she plays a mother to Zaira Wasim. To play mom to an adult actress is a suicidal move in Bollywood! But PC is different," the report quotes a friend of Priyanka's as saying.

We might get to see Priyanka Chopra and the Jonas Brothers collaborate again for another musical but to expect that happening every time and with each song they create would be overambitious.

On the Ellen De Generes' show, Priyanka had spoken up about wanting to make and produce Hindi adaptation of the Wild Wild Country, based on the documentary on the life of Osho and Maa Anand Sheela.

"We're developing it as the character of Sheela, who was this guru who originated from India, [Osho's] right-hand woman. And she was just devious and created a whole cult in America, brought people here. [The documentary] was amazing, and I'm developing that next for me to star in and produce, which I think would be really cool," PC had said. However, no update on that front has surfaced either.

Well, we would love to see Priyanka Chopra land unconventional roles in Bollywood soon.