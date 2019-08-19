Singer Joe Jonas marked his 30th birthday with a 'James Bond' themed birthday party and the duo couldn't have been any more glamorous. Soon after the party, photos of the stylish birthday bash took over the social mesia. Keeping in mind the 007 Bond theme, everything and everyone was in either black or white.

However, what caught our attention was Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner as the Bond girls. Priyanka and Nick Jonas attended the event and made an entry and exit walking hand-in-hand. Chopra's classic black feathery flirty dress by Ralph and Russo certainly deserved all the attention. Nick chose to opt for a super-sharp tuxedo.

Priyanka's stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared a photograph of the couple and captioned saying, "The gorgeous Priyanka Chopra."

Birthday boy Joe Jonas' soulmate, Sophie Turner looked ravishing in a cut-out black ensemble with a plunging neckline while Joe was in a white suit. Others who attended Joe's "James Bond" themed party were actor Emilio Vitolo and 'Stranger Things' actor Michael Park.

At Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding too, Priyanka Chopra had grabbed all the spotlight for her beautiful style statement. From whatever photos we land our hands on, Priyanka looked like a vision in her powder-pink, lacy, intricately designed saree and accessorised it with a low bun and minimal make-up at the wedding.

Priyanka had recently spilled the beans on their bedroom secrets. Talking about Nick Jonas and their mornings together, Priyanka told ET, "It's actually really annoying, but he insists on looking at my face when I wake up. I'm just like, 'Wait one minute. Let me just go get a little mascara on, let me put on my moisturizer. I'm, like, sleepy-eyed face right now, but he's just ... it's amazing and super sweet. That's what you want your husband to do. But it's also, like, a little awkward. OK. He's like, 'Let me stare at you, you aren't even conscious yet.' Like, literally, I'm not even, I'm not joking. It's really wonderful."