It might have been several months since Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas, but, the couple's PDA is still giving us butterflies in our stomach. Despite being busy with their expansive careers, Priyanka and Nick make time for each other just like a perfect couple. And, in a recent chat, Priyanka Chopra has also revealed some of her bedroom secrets which will leave you gasping for breath.

Talking about Nick Jonas and their mornings together, Priyanka told ET, "It's actually really annoying, but he insists on looking at my face when I wake up. I'm just like, 'Wait one minute. Let me just go get a little mascara on, let me put on my moisturizer. I'm, like, sleepy-eyed face right now, but he's just ... it's amazing and super sweet."

She further said, "That's what you want your husband to do. But it's also, like, a little awkward. OK. He's like, 'Let me stare at you, you aren't even conscious yet.' Like, literally, I'm not even, I'm not joking. It's really wonderful."

Priyanka and Nick, both are incredibly popular in their respective fields and also immensely busy. So on being asked about their hectic schedules, Chopra said, "We have a rule. We don't go beyond, like, a week and a half of not seeing each other. Both of us have such individual careers that we make a deliberate attempt to at least always [meet] wherever in the world we [are]."

