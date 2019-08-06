The Jonas daughters-in-law definitely know how to slay it in style! After grabbing eyeballs for their impressive outfits during Sophie Turner's wedding festivities and hogging the spotlight during Priyanka Chopra's lavish birthday holiday in Miami, the Jonas sisters are slaying it in their hot and stylish pool photos.

The Jonas Brothers will soon start their tour 'Happiness Begins'. Both Priyanka and Sophie will be joining them. Currently in Miami, Priyanka and Sophie are enjoying each and every moment with their husbands.

Several photos of Mrs Chopra and Mrs Turner have been shared on social media by their fan clubs, in which, the duo can be seen having a gala time, enjoying and relaxing by the pool.

Priyanka Chopra's first birthday after her wedding with Nick Jonas had hogged all the limelight for both good and bad reasons. A picture of Priyanka Chopra having a smoke along with mother and husband had made its way to the social media which was followed by backlash and criticism.

Priyanka drew ire of the netizens as they reminded her about her 'asthma', which she claimed to suffer from since childhood, urging everyone to not burst crackers on Diwali.

When cousin Parineeti Chopra was asked to comment on it, she said in an interaction with India Today, "I respond by saying that I have no right to answer this question, so I won't."

Priyanka however, gave a royal snub to the haters by acknowledging the good wishes that came her way. She wrote on Instagram, "Hi everyone! Thank you so much for all the wonderful birthday messages and wishes... You have made my day extremely special."