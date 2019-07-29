The controversies and trolling over Priyanka Chopra's birthday doesn't seem to be dying out anytime soon. The diva, who celebrated her birthday in style, got mired in a series of controversies owing to her Miami vacation.

First, a picture of Priyanka Chopra trying to blow out sparkling candles on her birthday cake paved way for fans to troll the actress. While many called Priyanka 'dumb' many showed sympathy towards Nick Jonas.

Then, a picture of Priyanka Chopra having a smoke along with mother and husband made its way to the social media and what followed was constant backlash and criticism over Priyanka's smoking. Priyanka drew ire of the netizens as they reminded her about her 'asthma' which she had said was suffering from since childhood and had urged everyone not to burst crackers on Diwali.

Third, with Assam drowning in floodwaters, Priyanka Chopra, who is the brand ambassador of Assam Tourism, having fun in the waters at Miami also drew flak. And now, the actress is being trolled for her fashion choices. A picture shared by Priyanka, shows the actress wearing sheer gloves with a pink bikini. While we absolutely love Priyanka's style, Netizens are finding it difficult to digest.

When cousin Parineeti Chopra was asked to comment on it, she said in an interaction with India Today, "I respond by saying that I have no right to answer this question, so I won't."

Priyanka however, gave a royal snub to the haters by acknowledging the good wishes that came her way. She wrote on Instagram, "Hi everyone! Thank you so much for all the wonderful birthday messages and wishes... You have made my day extremely special. Sorry I haven't responded earlier, was taking a bit of a break from technology... But now I'm back and I just want to say THANK YOU ALL SOOOOO MUCH| I hope everyone feels as loved as I do."