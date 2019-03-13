Kareena Kapoor Khan is one such actress who despite not being on social media, is often much talked about on Twitter. Bebo recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show where the diva responded to few of the most awkward comments from netizens.

Apart from being showered with love from fans, Kareena is also often shamed on social media for various reasons like – from wearing bikini to allegedly not spending enough time with her son Taimur.

The bold and confident mother has now responded to all those trolls in her own sassy style. During the show Kareena was shown some of the nasty comments that are made on her name. One of those comments read, "Kareena Kapoor looks like she has forgotten to wear clothes".

In response to this, she said perhaps this person saw her wearing a bikini during vacation in Maldives, and he or she believes that women are not supposed to go for a swim. "So, I should have been swimming in a saree probably," a witty Bebo added.

Another person had made a similar comment criticising her husband Saif Ali Khan for "allowing" her to wear bikini. Kareena gave a befitting reply to the person saying, "Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini anyway? Because I don't think my relationship is as such that Saif would ever tell me why are you wearing a bikini or why are you doing such things or what? I don't think so at all. I think we share a very responsible relationship. He trusts me and when I am wearing a bikini then obviously there's a reason I am wearing it:I am taking a dip."

Some other such comments were shown to the actress that questioned her responsibility towards Taimur and also her morality as a mother and wife. However, Kareena replied to all those trolls with the perfect words and tone.