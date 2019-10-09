Like many Tollywood celebs, director Trivikram Srinivas took a break from the shooting of Allu Arjun's next movie Ala Vaikuntapuramlo to watch Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

As he began the interview, Trivikram Srinivas congratulated Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for the success of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which, he said none guessed. Before he asked his first question to the two of them, Chiru interrupted and wished all the viewers on the occasion of Vijay Dasami. He also asked the director about the factor that made him have his and Charan's special interview.

Trivikram said, "I watched Khaidi No 150 on the first day of its release. Next day, I visited your house and expressed my excitement about the movie. I watched this movie (Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy) on the first day itself. Stunt masters Ram-Lakshman took a break from the shooting (of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo), saying that Sye Raa is really a big movie and they were going to watch it."

Trivikram Srinivas said that he watched Sye Raa with music director SS Thaman. The director added, "I let them go. But later, Thaman said that those two are going to watch the film. How we can miss it. We were shooting in Hi Tech city. After completing the last shot, we watched the movie."

Replying to Chiru's question, Trivikram said, "I would have come to you next day and shared my excitement. But what I felt was that like me, many other viewers are excited about the film. On behalf of them, I decided to sit before you and ask you whatever I feel like. It would be good if my excitement was caught on camera."

However, Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is an action drama film starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj. It is the fourth combo film of Bunny and Trivikram, who started shooting the movie, months after the release of Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The makers recently released the first song, which has struck a chord with the audience and doubled their curiosity about the movie.