Triumph has unveiled the Trident 660—its new entry-level sport-naked motorcycle for the world, including India, of course. It will arrive in the showrooms in January 2021 and Triumph India should open bookings a month or so earlier, which means we should get a confirmation on it sometime next month. Therefore, let's talk about the Trident 660 price first.

Triumph Trident 660 Price

The UK "on road price" was announced today, which, when converted to Indian currency, happens to be Rs 6.95 lakh. It will be brought via the CKD route and that means you can't even dream of it carrying a similar on-road price in India. However, it would help Triumph to keep that figure as at least its ex-showroom price, something which they did successfully achieve with the Street Triple R. The R costs the equivalent of Rs 8.80 lakh on-road in the UK, while Rs 8.84 lakh is its ex-showroom price in India. Therefore, I think Triumph India will keep the ex-showroom price of the Trident 660 somewhere close to Rs 6.99 lakh making it around a lakh rupees dearer than the parallel twin Z650 and a lakh rupees cheaper than the inline-four Z900.

Triumph Trident 660 Engine and Gearbox Specifications

The Trident 660's nomenclature itself tells you about the cubic capacity of its engine, so I won't feed you redundant information. What I will tell you instead is that it's based on the same, much-loved, inline-triple of the last-gen Street Triples and Daytonas. However, Triumph also says that there are 67 new components in the Trident's engine. The power and torque figures shared by the company are: 81 PS at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250rpm. Triumph claims that 90 per cent of peak torque is available across most of the rev range. That's an appropriate way of conveying that "wheelies would be effortless" on the Trident 660.

Triumph says that the Trident's 6-speed gearbox has gear ratios and final drive optimized to suit the motorcycle all round dynamic riding capability and reliability. Triumph understands that, apparently, and has given the Trident a slip-and-assist clutch with a new span-optimised clutch lever. An up/down quickshifter is available as an accessory.

Triumph Trident 660 Standard Features and Equipment

The Trident 660 is quite loaded for an entry-level roadster. Here's what the standard kit comprises:

Ride by wire throttle

Road and Rain ride modes

Switchable traction control (integrated into the ride modes)

Colour TFT display ("My Triumph" connectivity system is a part of the 45 items in the accessory list)

All-LED lighting

Dual-channel ABS (of course!)

Showa upside down fork

Showa preload-adjustable monoshock

Nissin two-piston calipers with 310 mm discs at the front

Nissin single-piston caliper with 255 mm disc at the rear

Michelin Road 5 tyres

Triumph Trident 660 Weight Seat Height and Fuel Tank Capacity

Triumph says that the Trident's chassis is all-new that the wet weight (ready to ride) of the bike is just 189 kg. That makes it two kilograms lighter than even the twin-cylinder Kawasaki Z650! This Triumph's seat height is 805 mm, which, going by my own experience on the Street Triple S (810 mm) should make it one of the most approachable motorcycles for shorter riders. This motorcycle gets a 14-liter fuel tank.

Triumph Trident 660 Warranty and Service Interval

This Triumph will come with a whopping 16,000 km service interval, and here's the best part--it will also get a 2-year UNLIMITED MILEAGE warranty. That's another way of saying that "yes, you may ride it like you stole it--we have your back!"