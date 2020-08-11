Triumph has finally launched the Street Triple R in India at Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom). This middle variant of the Street Triple range, which comprises the S (base), R, and RS (top) models, had been quite conspicuous by its absence in India for long.

Enthusiasts who love the RS but find its Rs 11.33 lakh pricetag a tad too overwhelming for their bank accounts will rejoice at the R's pricing as the bike is closer spec-wise to the RS, and price-wise to the S! I had reviewed the Street Triple S in 2018, and back then it used to cost Rs 8.71 lakh. As of now it's not listed on Triumph India's website; however, wherever necessary, I shall compare the three models to give you a clearer perspective. Please also note that all prices mentioned in this story are ex-showroom, PAN India.

Triumph Street Triple R Specs: Power and Torque

All Street Triples currently in production are powered by the same liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, in-line three-cylinder engine. The difference is in the power and torque output figures. The Triple S BS4 model produced 113 PS of peak power, and 73 Nm of peak torque. The top-end RS puts out 123 PS and 79 Nm. The center of attraction for today, the R, produces 118 PS and 79 Nm. Yes, it produces the same amount of peak torque as the RS, and that too at the same revs—9,350 rpm. Interestingly, the R produces it peak horsepower at 12,000 rpm, whereas the RS does that at 11,750 rpm.

Since Triumph's and Ducati's roadsters have always locked horns, it makes sense to tell you the power and torque figures of the comparable Monster here. The Ducati Monster 821 produces 109 PS at 9,250 rpm and 86 Nm at 7,750 rpm. Its dry weight is 180 kg. The Triumph Street Triple R's dry weight is 168 kg.

Triumph Street Triple R Specs: Suspension and Brakes

This is the section that really made the aforementioned enthusiasts miss the R so much—adjustable suspension, and better brakes. I must mention here that I had loved the suspension of the Triple S, but the brakes were certainly unimpressive. The Triple R addresses that as it comes with Brembo M4.32s. The Monster 821 too has these. What it doesn't have is fully adjustable suspension (only the rear is adjustable for preload and rebound). The Triple R does, and you can tune its front and rear Showas' compression, rebound, and preload as per your taste.

Also, the track addicts will jump with joy upon learning that the Triple R has the steepest rake angle of them all—23.5 degrees! Yes, that's steeper than the 23.9 degrees of the RS as well. The Monster 821's is 24.3 degrees.

Triumph Street Triple R Specs: Electronics & Gadgets

Ride-by-wire, ABS, traction control, three ride modes (S has two, and RS has five), up and down quickshifter, slip and assist clucth (obviously), and stuff like lap timer, gear position indicator, etc., which you may check on Triumph's website anyway. No, it doesn't get the 5-inch colour TFT—that's exclusive to the RS.

Triumph Street Triple R Specs: Other bits

The fuel tank capacity is 17.4 liters; Diablo Rosso 3 is the rubber you get, and the seat height is 825 mm (again identical to the RS). Now though the press release doesn't mention about the low seat option, Triumph India's website does. It clearly mentions that there's also a "low ride height" option that drops the seat height to a beautifully low 780 mm. Thanks, Triumph. Can you include it in your media fleet too, please?