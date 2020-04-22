Triumph Motorcycles has launched its latest Street Triple RS in India. It's now BS VI compliant, obviously, but the best part is that the upgraded motorcycle has been launched at the same price as the outgoing model at Rs 11.13 lakh PAN India.

Let's quickly take a look at what's new in the 2020 Street Triple RS.

More torque

The outgoing bike used to develop 77 Nm of peak torque at 10,800 rpm. Triumph claims that the engine in the new bike has been fettled by its Moto2 engine team. Hence, the new RS makes 79 Nm at 9,350rpm. More torque at lesser rpm is like having your cake and eating it too. Triumph understands it, and that's why it's also claiming that the engine produces nine percent more torque in the mid-range.

All of this has been achieved without sacrificing the top-end power, which remains the same (123 PS at 11,750 rpm).

Improved throttle response

Although it's the same 765cc inline-three motor from the outgoing RS, Triumph claims that the new bike's engine saw higher precision machining on the crankshaft, clutch, and balancer, which has resulted in a seven percent reduction in rotational inertia. That, coupled to the increased torque across the rev range, has made the throttle more responsive.

Up/down quickshifter

The outgoing RS used to come with a quickshifter that worked only on upshifts. The new bike's unit works on downshifts too.

Shorter ratios for the 1st and 2nd gears

More intense acceleration. We'll address this, among Triumph's other claims such as improved throttle response, etc., when we review the bike.

BS VI Compliant

Okay, we already told you that.

In addition, the bodywork (side panels, seat cowl, belly pan, etc.), LED headlights, DRLs, silencer (gets a touch of carbon-fibre too), and mirrors are all new as well. Plus, the coloured TFT screen's functionality is now further enhanced. You can connect your GoPro or phone, via an "optional accessory" Bluetooth module, and operate it using the swtichgear controls for the screen.

The rest of the bike and its components still remain as top-shelf as they always were. Therefore, you get the same M50 Brembos, and fully-adjustable Showa USD BPF and Ohlins STX40, like you used to in the previous bike. The five ride modes (Road, Rain, Sport, Track, and Rider) have been carried forward too.

The seat height (825 mm) and the dry weight (166 kg) remain the same as well. However, Triumph's press release states that the pillion seat is now higher for improved leg space.

Triumph India has opened the bookings, and the deliveries should commence as and when COVID-19 allows.