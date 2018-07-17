Matt Silver Ice was the only colour option available for street fighter bike enthusiasts wishing to buy the Triumph Street Triple RS in India. However, Triumph Motorcycles India seems to have understood the limited colour option for the popular middleweight motorcycle and added two new colour choices - Chrystal White and Matt Jet Black.

Triumph Motorcycles India sells the Street Triple RS at Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and the price remains the same for new colour options as well. The top-of-the-line variant of Triumph Street Triple range had made India entry in October 2017 and is one of the hot selling models.

Triumph Street Triple RS is powered by a 765cc, liquid-cooled, 12 valves, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine that 121bhp at 11,700 rpm and 77 Nm of peak torque at 10,800 rpm. The mill comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Triumph Street Triple RS employs 41mm upside down big piston front forks and fully adjustable Ohlins rear shock. Braking is taken care by Brembo twin 310mm discs with M50 4-piston callipers at the front and a 220mm Brembo single-disc unit at the rear. The motorcycle is packed with 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument, switchable ABS and five riding modes-- road, rain, sport, track and rider.

In addition to Street Triple RS, Triumph Motorcycles India also sells the Street Triple S version in India at Rs 9.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in Diablo Red and Phantom Black colours, the Street Triple S is powered by the same 765cc, in-line 3-cylinder engine while power and torque figures are down to 111bhp at 11,250rpm and 73 Nm at 9,100rpm.

Being the lower spec version, Street Triple S misses out some premium features such as Ohlins suspension, full-colour TFT instrument and others.