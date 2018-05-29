Recall due to potential malfunctioning of the left switchgear

Around 100 units of Street Triple RS affected

Triumph launched Street Triple RS at Rs 10.55 lakh in October 2017

British premium motorcycle manufacturer Triumph has issued a recall for Street Triple RS in India. The safety recall has been initiated over potential malfunctioning of the left switchgear. Nearly 100 Street Triple RS units sold in India are affected by the recall and Triumph motorcycles dealerships will contact the owners to take 'necessary action.'

The left switch cube on certain Street Triple RS that houses controls for indicators and the main beam may malfunction if water enters the internals due to rain while washing or by another means. The sealing of certain switchgear is not done properly during manufacture and it may cause water to seep in. The water entered may cause the horn, turn indicators, and even the headlight to stop working. The situation may be hazardous especially during rides in the night.

The time to fix the issue will be less than an hour and Triumph aims to complete the full recall before the start of the monsoon, reports Autocar.

Triumph Motorcycles India had launched Street Triple RS at Rs 10.55 lakh in October 2017. The middleweight naked street fighter now costs Rs 11.13 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Triumph Street Triple RS is powered by a 765cc, Liquid-cooled, 12 valves, DOHC, an in-line 3-cylinder engine that develops 121 bhp at 11,700 rpm and 77 Nm of peak torque at 10,800rpm. The mill comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

Triumph Street Triple RS employs 41mm upside down big piston front forks and fully adjustable Ohlins rear shock. It also gets Brembo brakes, switchable ABS and five riding modes-- road, rain, sport, track and rider. Street Triple RS features 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument and It comes in two colours -- Matt Silver Ice and Phantom Black

Triumph Motorcycles India also sells Street Triple S at Rs 9.19 lakh in India. The slightly detuned version in the Street Triple family develops 111bhp of power and 73Nm of torque from the same 765cc engine.