Kollywood actor Trisha has lashed out at Mansoor Ali Khan on her X page after a controversial interview of Khan went viral on online spaces.

In the interview, the actor made some sexist comments against Trisha. During the talk, Mansoor Ali Khan said that he has acted in several rape scenes in the past, and he expected the same in Leo which featured Trisha in the role of the lady lead.

Reacting to the footage, Trisha wrote: "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste."

She added: "He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

Vijay played the lead role in Leo which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film became a mammoth success at the box office, and the performance of Trisha had received rave reviews from all corners.

Trisha will be next seen in Mohanlal's new movie Ram. The film is being directed by hitmaker Jeethu Joseph.

Trisha is also playing the role of the lady lead in Kamal Haasan's new movie Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam.