After the much-acclaimed movie Nayakan, which was India's Oscar entry in 1987, legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam is joining hands with Ulaganayakan Kamal Haasan in a new Tamil movie.

The film named 'Thug Life' is produced by Kamal Haasan, under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International, in association with Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies.

Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan dream combo is back

The title teaser of Thug Life was released on Monday, and it is getting unanimously positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The title teaser of the film begins in a dark location, where we can see Kamal Haasan standing in a meadow. We can also see some people, in the attire of warriors approaching Kamal Haasan.

Later, Kamal Haasan says that his name is Rangaraja Sakthivela Nayakar, and he gives a brief description of his character.

The teaser ends in a power-packed manner where Kamal Haasan beats up the baddies in his usual style.

AR Rahman's international-level music

One of the main highlights of this title teaser is AR Rahman's mesmerizing music. The Mozart of Madras, with his magical composition once again proved that he is one of those musicians from India who can deliver scores of international standards.

"The one and only AR RahmaN.... This is called Pure Rahmanic.... Lavyu AR.. , no other music directors compared to My Legendary Rahman...," commented one YouTube user.

"AR Rahman Never disappoint us with his music," commented another YouTube user.

Kamal Haasan's upcoming movie which is set to hit the theaters is Indian 2. The film is directed by Shankar, and it is being made with a mammoth budget of Rs.250 crores.

A promotional glimpse of the movie was released on November 03, and it received mixed to positive reviews from critics and audiences.