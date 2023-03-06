AR Ameen, the singer and son of AR Rahman, took to his Instagram handle to post about a terrible incident that he and his team encountered three days ago. According to Rameen, the chandeliers on the set, which were suspended from a crane and were being used to film a song, fell to the ground and almost hit him and the crew.

"I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera. The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma," wrote AR Ameen.

Talking to a media publication, AR Rahman who called it a 'miraculous escape', revealed that there were no injuries on the set. The music composer and Oscar awardee demanded better safety standards for the artists. "A few days back my son AR Ameen and his styling team escaped a potentially fatal disaster. Miraculously Alhamdulillah (by the Grace of God) there were no injuries after the accident at Film City, Mumbai. As we grow our industry, we need to have a movement towards world-class safety standards on Indian sets and locations. We are all quite shaken and are awaiting the results of the investigation into the incident by the insurance company as well as the production company Goodfellas Studios," Rahman told Hindustan Times.

Celebrities across the film industry dropped in comments after learning about this horrific incident. "Oh God!!! This is so dangerous. We always perform trusting everything is taken care but it's so risky if not done by professionals. Thank God that u are safe but every event organisers and managers should make it a principle to ensure the work is done by professionals with experience. And should not be compromised for low cost," wrote Sabyasachi Mishra.

"Thank God , you R a good soul & God will always protect you," said Boney Kapoor.

Ameen's sister Khatija Rahman wrote, "Heart breaking Ameen. I can't imagine how this would have felt. Our prayers and love are always with you darling. Take care."