In a highly-anticipated film collaboration, legendary actor Kamal Haasan is teaming up with veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam, marking their reunion after 36 years since their iconic film 'Nayakan' in 1987. The much-anticipated project, tentatively titled KH 234, has garnered attention for its star-studded cast.

Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi in key roles

Reports from industry insiders suggest that pan-Indian star Dulquer Salmaan and popular Tamil actor Jayam Ravi are in discussions to play pivotal roles in KH 234. Although the official confirmation is pending, it is rumoured that both actors are on the verge of finalizing their roles in the Kamal Haasan starrer. If this comes to fruition, it would mark the second collaboration between Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan with director Mani Ratnam, following their successes in 'Ponniyin Selvan' and 'OK Kanmani'. Additionally, this film would be their first onscreen pairing with Kamal Haasan.

Trisha Krishnan as leading lady

Industry insiders also suggest that Trisha Krishnan, a renowned South Indian star, is set to take on the role of the leading lady in KH 234. While the official announcement is pending, it is believed that Trisha was selected for the role some time ago. If these rumours hold true, it will mark Trisha's third collaboration with both Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam.

This yet-to-be-titled project is generating buzz as a thriller scripted by director Mani Ratnam himself. The music for the film is composed by Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman. The movie is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, G Mahendran, and Siva Ananth under the esteemed banners of Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. A significant update on the project is expected in the coming weeks.