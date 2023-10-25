Thalapathy Vijay's festive week release Leo is storming the box office with new records. The film has reportedly grossed 460 crores in six days. This is Vijay's first 400 crore film and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's second after Vikram. According to an official update from the producers, the film made a massive 148 crore on its opening day--the highest ever for any Indian film. However, there is some confusion over the figures. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the opening day collection stands at 142.50 crores while analyst Manobala reported that the numbers are inflated.

I was reporting from day 1 that Leo Box Office scam is truly staged in a way that others wouldn't find out if not analyzed in depth.



Today, many reputed box office portals have realized and started admitting the same and ensuring public is aware.



Proxy booking in trackable… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 23, 2023

Leo's five-day domestic box office numbers are reported below:

Day 1 - ₹ 64.8 Crores

Day 2 - ₹ 35.25 Crores

Day 3 - ₹ 39.8 Crores

Day 4 - ₹ 41.55 Crores

Day 5 - ₹ 35.7 Crores

Day 6 - ₹ 31.50 Crores

Total - ₹ 248.60 Crores

Leo WW Box Office



Heading towards first ₹300 cr club for Joseph Vijay. The brand #LokeshKanagaraj has made the star reach this level.



Here's Jailer vs leo biz comparison.



Leo:

Day 1 - ₹ 115.90 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 47.24 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 41.68 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 39.14 cr

Day 5 -… — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 25, 2023

5 Days Overseas Collection stands at ₹ 160 Crores. According to Box Office Worldwide, Leo's six-day worldwide collection stands at 447 Crores. Due to negative reviews, the film saw a slump in the occupancy number from day two. However, the real test begins on Day 7 (Thursday).

The film also Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Mansoor Ali Khan. Leo is co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy. Anirudh is the music director. The plot revolves around chocolatier Parthi who lives in Kashmir with his wife and kids. He becomes a local hero after an incident at his cafe. When his story makes a headline, a gang leader Antony and another Harold Das come looking for him as they suspect him to be their estranged younger brother Leo Das. He is now forced to return to his past to save his family. The film is a freemake of Hollywood action thriller A History Of Violence.