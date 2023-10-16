Lokesh Kanagaraj is gearing up for his blood-filled gangster saga Leo with Thalapathy Vijay leading the starcast. He has clarified that the film would be a standalone drama however there is a discussion on the possibility of adding it to Lokesh's Cinematic Universe (LCU). Karthy's Kaithi and Kamal Haasan's Vikram are already part of his LCU. Meanwhile, there was a recent buzz that the Masters director would end his universe with a big-budget action saga starring Prabhas in the lead.

However, Lokesh has rubbished these rumours and clarified that his film with Prabhas will be a standalone project. Prabhas is under high pressure after his back-to-back debacles. Interestingly, the actor is yet to deliver a solid hit after Baahubali. And to be on the safer side, the actor is signing up with some of South India's best writers and directors. He is pinning all his hope on Prashanth Neel's Salaar which will hit the screens in December. Then there is Nag Ashwin's experimental sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. After the completion of these two projects, he is likely to begin the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial which will be a full-on gangster saga.

The director who has plans to make only 10 films in his career will be teaming up with Superstar Rajinikanth for Thalaivar 171. In addition, he also has Prabhas film, Rolex with Suriya, Kaithi 2 and finally the cinematic universe will end with Vikram 2.

Meanwhile, Leo is touted to be a dreadful gangster saga, the star cast includes Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film is co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio and Jagadish Palanisamy. Anirudh is the music director and the film is scheduled to be released on October 19, 2023.

According to rumour mills, the plot revolves around chocolatier Parthi who lives in Kashmir with his wife and kids. He becomes a local hero after an incident at his cafe. When his story makes a headline, a gang leader Antony and Harold Das comes looking for him as they suspect him to be their estranged younger brother Leo Das. He is now forced to return to his past to save his family.