Trisha Krishnan, the South Indian starlet has revealed the names of three best actors in the nation, according to her. In a recent interaction with fans on Instagram, Trisha claimed that Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, and Aamir Khan are the best performers in the Indian film industry.

Mohanlal in, Mammootty out

Many of her fans believed that Trisha Krishnan will name both Mammootty and Mohanlal in the list, as both these stars are equally considered impeccable performers in Mollywood. However, Trisha named only Mohanlal, with whom she will be sharing screen space in the upcoming movie 'Ram'.

With Kamal Haasan, Trisha has acted together in movies like 'Thoonga Vanam', and 'Manmadhan Ambu'. However, until now, Trisha has not acted with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

'Ram' is being directed by Jeethu Joseph, and it is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller which will be shot in several foreign locales. As per close sources to the movie, the actress will be seen playing the role of a doctor in this film.

Trisha has several times revealed that acting with Mohanlal is one of her dreams, and through Ram, her long time wish is getting materialized. The makers had actually started the shooting of the movie a few months back, but they were compelled to indefinitely postpone the filming due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Trisha's upcoming movies

Apart from Ram, Trisha Krishnan will be also playing a crucial role in Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan. In this film, Trisha will be seen sharing screen space with big names like Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, and Sarathkumar.

The film is being made with a whopping budget, and it is jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. AR Rahman is composing the music of this film, while the camera is being cranked by Ravi Varman.