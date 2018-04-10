From narrow bezels to almost no bezel to display notches, smartphone designs have evolved drastically over the last year or so. After Apple inculcated the display notch on the iPhone X, almost every other Android smartphone manufacturer (excluding Samsung) seems to have welcomed the "notch" with wide open arms. Even the yet-to-be-announced OnePlus 6 is confirmed to come with a display notch.

Late last month, Huawei, the world's third largest smartphone manufacturer, borrowed Apple's notch display for its flagship Huawei P20 Pro, and now it seems the iPhone maker is set to return the favour by borrowing the most intriguing feature seen on the P20 Pro – its triple camera setup – on next year's iPhones.

Reports suggest that Apple will release an iPhone with three lenses, and improved zoom capabilities, as early as 2019.

There's no denying that the iPhone has always been seen as a benchmark in terms of smartphone technology and with increased competition, it is expected that the Cupertino giant will be required to improve its camera technology.

Apple introduced the iSight Dual lens system with the iPhone 7 Plus. The same dual camera setup continued on the iPhone 8 Plus (REVIEW) and eventually the iPhone X (REVIEW).

The iPhone X had one of the best cameras as per the DxoMark, second only to the single-camera –sporting Google Pixel 2 XL.

And now, Huawei P20 Pro's triple-camera solution has elevated the phone to the top of the list. So, it's quite natural that Apple would take some measures to retake its position with next year's model.

The Huawei P20 Pro's triple camera set up is equipped with a 40MP primary RGBW (Red, Green, Blue, and White) sensor, a 20MP secondary monochrome sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens. The primary sensor features f/1.8 aperture, while the second sensor is capable of f/1.6 aperture. The 8MP telephoto lens features 5X hybrid zoom.

As reported by the Economic Daily News, the 2019 iPhone is anticipated to sport a set up similar to that of the Huawei P20 Pro, and the set up could include a 12MP lens with 5X optical zoom capability.

According to a 9to5 Mac report, the 5X optical zoom will be a huge upgrade over the current 2X optical zoom that is seen on the current iPhones including the iPhone X.

However, the information regarding the triple-camera setup on the next iPhone is not official. Apple hasn't spoken anything about its future iPhones, so it's advisable to take this info with a pinch of salt.

Interestingly, the same report also speculates that Apple could ditch the "notch" in the 2019 iPhone, even as every other smartphone maker seems to have adopted the trend almost instantaneously.

It is expected that Apple will launch the iPhone with three lenses during the second half of the next year.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to launch three new iPhone models later this year – a 5.85-inch OLED display model, a larger 6.5-inch OLED display and a 6.1-inch model with an LCD screen.