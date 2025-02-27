Trinamool's mega meet today to outline 2026 Bengal Assembly election strategy

The extended organisational meeting of the Trinamool Congress will be held on Thursday, where the party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to chart the blueprint of the party's strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections.

At the same time, the extended organisational meeting is expected to generate some ideas about the forthcoming reshuffle.

At the organisational meeting, the Chief Minister might outline a blueprint on how to counter the negative propaganda against her party and government by the opposition parties, as well as how to reach out to the common people in a major way, highlighting the different social welfare projects started by the state government.

The mega meet is happening amid a recent Instagram post by the party's general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, where he wrote, "He who wishes to fight must count the cost". However, from the post, it was not clear whether, through his message, he targeted the opposition parties or the rival factions within his party, Trinamool Congress.

Incidentally, till the time the report was filed, the background banner of the dais of the meeting had only the picture of the Chief Minister, and only her name was mentioned as the speaker at the event.

However, the Trinamool Congress leaders have so far remained silent about the absence of Abhishek Banerjee's picture in the background banner, despite him being the national general secretary of the party and virtually the second-in-command in the party.

The extended organisation meeting of the state's ruling party is happening at a time when reports of factional infighting within the party are surfacing from the various pockets in the state.

In such a situation, it is also a point of interest whether the Chief Minister gives any message as regards checking such infighting instances before the Assembly elections next year.

CM Mamata Banerjee, during successive meetings with her party leaders in the recent past, made it clear that she will have the final say in all the internal party matters and organisational decisions for at least the next 10 years.

Through this message, the Chief Minister also made it clear that she will have the final word in the organisational reshuffle in the party, which is due soon.

CM Mamata Banerjee recently ruled out the possibility of Trinamool Congress having any understanding with Congress in the forthcoming state Assembly elections.

On the other hand, CPI(M), in its draft resolution for the Party Congress scheduled in April this year, had focused more on independent political lines in the coming days rather than on electoral understanding.

So in all probability, political observers believe, the West Bengal Assembly elections next will witness a four-cornered context involving Trinamool Congress, BJP, CPI(M)-led Left Front, and Congress.

(With inputs from IANS)