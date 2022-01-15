It was on November 26, 2021, that a fleet of UFOs flying in triangular formation was spotted in the skies of Illinois. Video of the alleged UFO sighting went viral, and it made many people believe that alien existence on earth is real. And now, another UFO event that apparently happened in South Carolina is baffling netizens.

UFOs flying in triangular formation spotted in South Carolina

The UFO event in South Carolina happened in November 2021. In a video submitted to MUFON, we can see three bright lights hovering in the night skies, in a triangular formation. Interestingly, UFOs spotted in Illinois on November 26 were also flying in a triangular formation.

"One of the glowing dots disappeared for a while when this happened and then it came back. They all started to spread out and they moved to the left and got a little closer to the ground. They just began moving around some but generally sticking with each other making a triangle. The planes continued to follow. Until they just disappeared. I think they may have landed because it seemed as if they kept getting closer and closer to the ground," the eyewitness told Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Scott C Waring analyzed UFO sighting

The UFO clip was later analyzed by Scott C Waring, a self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. Waring, on a recent web post claimed that documents from the MJ12 and Project Blue Book have talked about these UFOs that fly in a triangular formation. He also noted that these flying vessels belong to an alien civilization. According to Waring, these aliens could be most probably analyzing the Covid pandemic situation on earth.

"The UFOs hovered and were in triangle formation as drivers on the freeway watched from miles away. These glowing white lights are exactly what has been seen in thousands of other UFO sighting reports and documents from the MJ12 and Project Blue Book. The UFOs were probably scanning the humans below to determine types of covid, immunity, emotional levels, the health of the public. The virus changes and aliens can easily predict the future if they have the right research," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had talked about the presence of aliens on earth. In an explosive interview, Eshed claimed that aliens are working together with the United States and Israel. He also noted that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where aliens and humans are working together.