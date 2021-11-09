Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is real. To substantiate these views, they often put forward examples of UFO sightings that are happening in various parts of the world. And now, a video of one such event is going viral on the internet. The video was apparently shot from Italy on November 02, and it shows three bright glowing UFOs hovering in a triangular formation in broad daylight.

Alien UFO or TR-3B?

The video has been uploaded to YouTube by popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring, who is currently operating from Taiwan. After uploading the video, Waring claimed that the objects spotted in the skies could be most probably an alien spaceship.

"An eyewitness was sitting on a train passing near Rome when they noticed three glowing lights in the sky. The lights were in a formation of a triangle which makes me think it may have been a single UFO. Some alien craft has propulsion systems that glow when warming up. Similar to the USAF TR3B, triangle UFOs have been seen for decades across Europe and most often seen in the UK and this one is closer than we have seen in many years. Undeniable proof that UFOs exist," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

It should be noted that TR-3B is an alleged anti-gravity military vessel developed by the United States Air Force during the Gulf war. Conspiracy theorists believe that this military vessel was developed with the help of aliens, and the government has successfully covered up the existence of this advanced flying ship.

Alien debate continues

After watching the video, followers of Waring also shared their views on this bizarre sighting. Most of the viewers who watched the clip claimed that these kinds of footage are hinting at the fact that aliens are visiting the blue planet.

"Excellent catch Scott. I believe this could very well be an ET craft or crafts of somekind," commented Max Power, a YouTube user.

"My only question is; Why are they here? Why don't they go away after decades of showing themselves? ffs, I saw one close to 50 years ago. So, it's not ours. The history is filled with them. Be it paintings or carvings, they were here centuries ago for sure," commented PicoNano, another YouTuber.