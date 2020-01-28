It was recently that Mukesh Ambani put an end to all the speculations of Radhika Merchant being engaged to Anant Ambani by introducing her as the new member of the family. And it seems, the would-be Ambani bahu is all set to get into the bridal gear soon.

A picture of Radhika Merchant looking like an absolute vision in a mango georgette Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla chikankari lehenga has gone viral. The diva looks absolutely breath-taking in bridal wear with minimal make-up. What catches the attention is Radhika's infectious smile!

"Timeless Beauty! The ravishing Radhika Merchant wears a mango georgette chikan embroidered ghagra, intricately enhanced with sequins and edged with deliciously contemporary chamki Chikan borders. A skin net blouse embroidered in trellis and tiny floral motifs completes the look. @radhikamerchant," wrote the designer's Instagram page while sharing her picture.

Ambani's welcome gesture for Radhika Merchant

In a video shared by a fan page on Instagram recently, Mukesh Ambani was seen interacting with the employees of Reliance Industries. "To my dearest Reliance family in Jamnagar. A very Happy New Year to all of you. I've always considered the entire Reliance family as my family and 2019 was a special year for us we added to our family. Akash and Isha got both married," Ambani said while addressing the audience.

Mukesh Ambani then asked his children Akash and Isha to come forward with their respective spouses Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal. "Akash and Shloka please come and wish everybody," Ambani told them. As both couples Isha Ambani - Anand Piramal and Akash Ambani - Shloka Mehta took the centre of the stage, Mukesh Ambani called his youngest son Anant Ambani to come forward with his girlfriend Radhika Merchant. And the moment Ambani called Anant and Radhika to share the stage with the rest of the family members including Nita Ambani, the audience broke out with loud cheer as a gesture to welcome the new member in the family.

Who is Radhika?

While we have all seen her dazzling smile and flamboyant personality, we must tell you here that Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare and his wife Shaila Merchant. After completing her graduation from New York University in 2017, Radhika joined her parents' firm as a sales executive which designs luxury homes.