If you are fond of designer clothes, jewellery and extravagant venues, then you should never give a miss to any of the Ambani wedding festivities. The Ambanis are known for shelling out crores from their pockets without batting an eyelid when it comes to marraiges. And the ones to look out for are the Ambani ladies who never fail to mesmerize people with their stunning appearances. And yet again, Radhika Merchant, who is considered as the would-be daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, stole the show with her breathtaking look at sangeet ceremony at NSCI, Worli.

A few days ago, a slew of Bollywood celebrities came under one roof for Mukesh Ambani's niece Nayantara's pre-wedding bash held at Antilia. And while the wedding festivities continue to garner much attention, Radhika caught everyone's eye when she repeated her Manish Malhotra lehenga at the ceremony. She teamed up her lehenga with diamond jewellery and wore a dark pink lip colour to complete her look.

Previously, Radhika had worn the shimmery silver lehenga at Isha Ambani's wedding in December last year. However, she didn't repeat her jewellery this time around.

Take a look.

Not many people knew about Radhika Merchant until the news of her engagement to Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, had surfaced on the internet last year. The Ambani's had denied the report but the media's obsession over the damsel grew even bigger. She is now on the wishlist of the shutterbugs considering her growing popularity and rising demand for her pictures in the market.

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare and his wife Shaila Merchant and has worked as a Sales Executive for a real estate firm that designs luxury homes after completing her graduation from the New York University in 2017.