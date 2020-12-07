Two minor girls, who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC), were repatriated to Pakistan on Monday through the crossing point in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Defence sources said the two minor girls, Laiba Zabair, 17 and Sana Zabair, 13, were handed over to the authorities from Pakistan at the Chakan Da Bagh crossing point in Poonch district.

How were the PoK girls sent back?

Belonging to Abasspur in Kahuta tehsil of PoK, the two girls were apprehended on the Indian side of the LoC in Poonch district on December 6 when they inadvertently crossed the LoC.

After a meeting between the Indian and the Pakistan officials at the Chakan Da Bagh crossing point, the two girls were sent back.

Army said extreme restraint was exercised by the deployed troops on December 6 to apprehend the two girls without causing any harm to them.

'People are very good here'

After being successfully repatriated back to her native place, Laiba Zabair expressed her gratitude to the Indian Army for treating them "in a very good manner". She admitted that both of them were initially scared after being apprehended across the border, but eventually were relieved after safely returning home.

Laiba Zabair said, "We lost our way & entered Indian territory. We feared that Army personnel will beat us up but they treated us in a very good manner. We had thought that they would not allow us to go back but today we are being sent home. People are very good here."