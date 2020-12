Two minor girls from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have crossed over to Indian side along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector on Sunday morning, December 6.

Both the girls have been identified as residents of Abbasspur in PoK. Sources said Indian troops deployed along the LoC have detected the crossing and efforts are on for their early repatriation.

