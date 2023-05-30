J&K Forensic Science Lab on Tuesday signed an MoU with National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in order to promote research and training activities and transform the forensic laboratory into centre of excellence. The MoU was signed by Mohammed Shahid Saleem, Director, FSL, J&K and C.D. Jadeja, Executive Registrar, NFSU

Qazi Irfan, Additional Secretary, Home Department, J&K, echoed Saleem's appreciation for the way NFSU has progressed and expanded in achieving expertise in various branches of Forensic Science and allied subjects under the leadership of Dr. J.M. Vyas. Saleem and Irfan also visited Centre of Excellences and Laboratories of Cyber Security; Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances; Investigative and Forensic Psychology; Ballistics Research Centre & Testing Range etc.

Dr. J.M. Vyas, who is the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of NFSU said that MoU is signed with the purpose to stimulate and facilitate the advancement of collaborative and mutually beneficial academic activities, which serve to enhance the institutional development for both parties and engaging with each other in the pursuit of to transform FSL into 'centre of excellence' in all fields of Forensic Science.

MoU signing event

Prof. (Dr.) S.O. Junare, Campus Director, NFSU-Gandhinagar Campus welcomed the dignitaries. Air Commodore K.R. Thakaar, Dean, School of Police Science & Security Studies, NFSU, briefed them on various activities of the National Forensic Sciences University and its capabilities including academic, training, research & development, and consultancy.

During the signing of MoU, Prof. (Dr.) S.O. Junare, Campus Director-NFSU-Gandhinagar; C.D. Jadeja, Executive Registrar, NFSU; Prof. (Dr.) Purvi Pokhariyal, Campus Director-NFSU-Delhi; Air Commodore Kedar Thakaar, Dean, School of Police Science & Security Studies, NFSU; Prof. (Dr.) Satish Kumar, Dean, School of Forensic Science, and other officers were also present.