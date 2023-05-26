J&K govt appoints IGP Traffic J&K Vikramjit Singh, IPS, as Secy I&C Dept [details]

The J&K government on Friday ordered the transfer of IAS and IPS officers, effecting three major postings. Vikramjit Singh, IPS (RR:2004), Inspector General of Police, Traffic, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department. This is the first time an IPS officer has been posted on a primarily IAS post in J&K.

Prashant Goyal, IAS (AGMUT:1993), who held the post of Principal Secretary, I&C department, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department. With this, H. Rajesh Prasad, IAS (AGMUT:1995), Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, has been relieved of the additional charge of the post.

J&K IGP Traffic charge given to Bhim Sen Tuti

As for Vikramjit Singh previous post, the government has assigned additional charge of IGP Traffic to Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS. As per the order, Bhim Sen Tuti, who is presently IGP (Headquarters) PHQ, was given additional charge of IGP Traffic J&K in addition to his own duties.

"In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS, IGP (Headquarters) PHQ, shall hold the additional charge of the post of IGP, Traffic, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders," the order reads.