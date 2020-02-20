Fahadh Faasil's most anticipated film of the year 'Trance' had its theatrical release on February 20, 2020. The film is directed by Anwar Rasheed, and it stars Nazriya Nazim, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan and Sreenath Bhasi in other prominent roles.

Religion is dangerous narcotic

The film showcases the story of Viju Prasad (Fahadh Faasil) who is a motivational trainer. He lives in Kanyakumari with his brother. Viju Prasad is actually the son of a mother who had committed suicide. The unexpected death of his brother also creates negative impacts on his life. However, things take a new turn when he Viju Prasad becomes a Christain pastor.

The movie tries to convey the message that religion is the most dangerous drug, and humans often lose their conscience when they talk about God. In this movie, director Anwar Rasheed has handled a very sensitive subject with finesse. Some of the scenes in this movie are an open slap in the face of religious propagators, and we should wait to know how people will react to these sequences in the coming days.

Fahadh Faasil's career-best performance

The movie solely belongs to Fahadh Faasil. By portraying the role of the eccentric pastor, the actor once again proved that he is undoubtedly the most impeccable performer in Mollywood. Nazriya Nazim was peppy throughout the film, and Gautham Vasudev Menon deserves a special mention for his realistic acting.

'Trance' is a technically brilliant movie, and the makers have crafted the film in a top-notch manner. Amal Neerad's cinematography was awesome. Jackson Vijayan's music elevated the overall mood of the movie.

However, on the downside, the makers could have taken more care while crafting the second half of the movie. The second half of the movie literally seems like an upgraded version of the movie 'God For Sale'.

Final verdict

'Trance' is a movie that can be watched for its powerful message and Fahadh Faasil's top-rated performance.