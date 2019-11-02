Nazriya Nazim, the cute starlet in Mollywood has surprised her fans with her new look in the movie 'Trance'. In a recently released poster of the movie, Nazriya Nazim can be seen dressed in a flashy frock, wearing a pair of funky sunglasses. The actress can be also seen smoking a cigarette, which indicates the boldness of her character in the film.

It should be noted that Nazriya Nazim is portraying such a stylish character for the first time in her career, as most of her previous movies showed the actress in bubbly avatars, with less glamor quotient. The new poster featuring Nazriya Nazim has already gone viral on online spaces, and the image shared by the actress on her Facebook page has already racked up more than 20,000 likes.

A few days back, another poster featuring Fahadh Faasil was released. The poster showed Fahadh Faasil enjoying the high, wearing colorful pants and sunglasses. 'Trance' which is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anwar Rasheed is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and the production works of the film has been going on since November 2017. As per reports, major portions of the film were mainly shot in the coastal areas of Kanyakumari, while the climax made with a huge budget was shot in Amsterdam.

'Trance' is apparently being made with a budget of Rs 20 crores, and thus it has become one of the most expensive Malayalam films ever made. Apart from Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, this film also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Soubin Shahir, Joju George, Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sreenath Bhasi and Dileesh Potan in other prominent roles. Vincent Vadakkan has written the script of this film, while Amal Neerad has cranked the camera. The film is bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed in the banner of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. 'Trance' is expected to hit the screens on December 20, 2019.