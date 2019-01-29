Nazriya Nazim had shared her excitement about finally working alongside her favourite actor Ajith in his upcoming movie, which is presently being referred to as Thala 57, last month. But the fans were in for a surprise when it was formally announced that Shraddha Srinath was on board.

"Something never expected finally in #Thala59 #Ak59. [sic] " Nazriya Nazim had posted on her social media account. The rumours are now doing rounds that she opted out of the project over two reasons.

The buzz is that there are some bold scenes in the movie and Nazriya Nazim was uncomfortable doing it. Further, she had issues over the remuneration which made her opt out of the project.

Later, the makers were forced to find an alternative actress and they zeroed in on Shraddha Srinath, add the rumour mills.

Shraddha Srinath, formally, announced that she has signed the project on the dotted lines on Monday, 28 January. "There were rumours and speculations on the internet that I'm part of #AK59. Glad to announce today that those rumours are actually true. I am INDEED part of this incredible project. :). [sic]" she tweeted,

"So many people tried asking me if I was actually part of this project and to maintain radio silence felt pretty difficult. :) But yeah. It's official. I'm so glad to be doing this film with Ajith sir and to be playing a part that I can confidently say will be the most challenging role I have ever played. Uff. Nervous excitement," she added in the next two tweets.

H Vinoth-directorial movie is a remake of Hindi hit movie Pink. Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor is producing the movie.