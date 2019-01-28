The pre-production works of Ajith Kumar's next movie, which is presently referred to as Thala 59 aka AK 59, are underway and the makers plan to release the film in the month of May.

Vidya Balan will pair up with Ajith although it is a cameo role in the movie, which is a remake of Bollywood flick Pink. Shradda Srinath and Abhirami Venkatachalam will reprise Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari's roles from the original.

Andrea Tariang will be enacting the same role in the Tamil version of Pink as well. Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao and Arjun Chidambaram have been signed to play the key characters. Rangaraj Pandey and Sujith Shankar are also part of the cast.

H Vinoth-directorial movie has Nirav Shah's cinematography, K Kathir's art direction, Dhilip Subbarayan's stunt, Gokul Chandran's editing and Poornima Ramasamy's costume design.Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music for the movie.

Earlier, there were rumours that Nayanthara was signed to play the female lead, but it looks like she is not part of the project. Also, there were speculations of Nazriya Nazim was on board to play Taapsee Pannu's character.

The movie is jointly funded by Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor Bayivew Projects LLC and Zee Studios.

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Arjun Chidambaram, Rangaraj Pandey, Sujith Shankar and others.

Director: H Vinoth

Music: Yuvan Shankar Raja

Cinematography: Nirav Shah

Art: K Kathir

Stunts: Dhilip Subbarayan

Editing: Gokul Chandran'

Costume design: Poornima Ramasamy

Producer: Boney Kapoor

Studios: Bayivew Projects LLC and Zee Studios