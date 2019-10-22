Dhanush's Asuran, which released three weeks ago, is doing well at the box office. In less than three weeks, the raw and rustic drama accumulated a gross Rs 100 Cr at the box office. The film has been directed by Vetrimaaran and has Dhanush in dual role. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier made her Tamil debut with this film.

Besides garnering some really good reviews from critics, the film has an ensemble cast of Pasupathy, Prakash Raj and Aadukulam Naren in significant roles. This film addresses several social issues like trespassing of land, oppression, caste injustice and discrimination.

Many celebrities are in awe with the film and the other day, actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to talk about the film. He was all praises for the team of Asuran.

The actor wrote, "Asuran...raw real and intense... Cinema at its bestCongratulations @dhanushkraja @VetriMaaran @prakashraaj @gvprakash @theVcreations @VelrajR and entire team #Asuran"

Initially, Asuran did not get many collections as the audience was attracted to Namma Vettu Pillai of Sivakarthikeyan. But soon, as good reviews starting doing rounds, traffic was shifted to the Dhanush starrer.

Based on Poomani's novel Vekkai (Published 37 years ago), Asuran follows a family of five in the '80s – Siva Saami (Dhanush), his sons Murugan and Chidamabaram, wife Pachaiyamma (Manju Warrier) and their little daughter. The riveting sage has been receiving glowing praises from all quarters of the country.