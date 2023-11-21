Ever since India's World Cup loss to Australia, trolls have attacked Glenn Maxwell's wife for cheering for Australia. Glenn is married to Indian beauty, Vini Raman. From "traitor" to "shameful", Vini has faced a lot of trolling ever since the WC finals. Now, in a classy response, Raman has shot back at all the haters. She has also urged people to "stay classy".

Vini Raman's post

"aaaaand cue all the hateful vile DMs. stay classy... can't believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian and also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband+father of your child plays in #nobrainer. take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues," Vini wrote on social media platform Instagram.

Glenn and Vini's marriage

Glenn and Vini got married in an elaborate ceremony in March, 2022. The couple opted for a Christian wedding followed by a Tamil wedding. Vini is an Indian origin but Melbourne brought up pharmacist. She often keeps giving fans a sneak peek into their personal life with pictures and videos.

The Indian cricket team broke down after losing the match. Coach Rahul Dravid had revealed that the scene inside the dressing room was emotional and everyone was disappointed. Former cricketing legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Sehwag have expressed their disappointment with KL Rahul – Virat Kohli's batting partnership.