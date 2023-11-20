Travis Head was a revelation in the World Cup finals 2023 against India. His 137 off 120 balls not only made the Australian team clinch the trophy but also established him as the third Australian to have scored a century in the World Cup finals. Despite his best batting streak throughout the World Cup, Rohit Sharma led Indian team faced a tragic loss.

Travis Head calls Rohit Sharma "Unluckiest man"

Rohit Sharma couldn't hold back his tears as Glen Maxwell scored the winning runs for the Australian team. "He's (Rohit Sharma) probably the unluckiest man in the world," Head said in the post-match ceremony. It was a sombre scene post-match as cricketers couldn't stop their tears and emotions were at an all time high.

Rahul Dravid reveals dressing room scene

Rahul Dravid revealed that the men in blue were crying inside the dressing room too. He also spoke about Rohit Sharma being disappointed. "Yeah, of course, he's (Rohit Sharma) disappointed, as are many boys in the dressing room. It wasn't, yeah, there were a lot of emotions in that dressing room. It was tough to see as a coach, because I know how hard these guys have worked, what they've put in, the sacrifices they've made," Rahul Dravid said in a press meet after the match.

Sunil Gavaskar disappointed

Sunil Gavaskar also expressed his disappointment over Virat and KL Rahul opting for more boundaries instead of singles. "Those were the overs which I feel they shouldn't be taking too many risks, but not taking too many singles means those 20-30 runs should have come very handy. So we are 241 instead of suppose 265-270. There was always that fifth bowler they could target and there was no rush at that stage because the Marshs and Heads...those were the 10 overs that they should have targeted and that didn't happen," he told Star Sports.