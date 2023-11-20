It was not just the Indian cricket team that lost the battle yesterday, the entire nation cried and sympathised with the Indian squad. Soon after India lost the World Cup finals 2023 to Australia, pictures and videos of the players from the stadium started doing the rounds. Virat Kohli was seen hiding his emotional face with his cap as he made his way towards the dressing room.

Players emotional

Rohit Sharma, who has had a phenomenal batting strike in the WC, couldn't hold back his tears. Even though he tried his best to hide his tears, the emotions were too high to be controlled. Mohammed Siraj was also seen breaking down and KL Rahul was on his knees with his head bowed down. Tears were flowing all around as even the wives of the cricketers were seen getting emotional.

Dressing room emotional wreck

"Yeah, of course, he's (Rohit Sharma) disappointed, as are many boys in the dressing room. It wasn't, yeah, there were a lot of emotions in that dressing room. It was tough to see as a coach, because I know how hard these guys have worked, what they've put in, the sacrifices they've made," Rahul Dravid said in a press meet after the match.

"So, it's tough. I mean, it's tough to see that as a coach, because you get to know these boys personally. You get to see the effort they put in, the hard work that we've put in over the last month, the kind of cricket we've played. But yeah, but that's sport," he added.