Amitabh Bachchan might be 80 but still is quite a fitness freak. Big B recently wowed the fans with his larger-than-life avatar in Nag Ashwin's Kalki. He stunned everyone with the action in the film and also proved that none of that would have been possible without a fit mind and body. In a recent interview, the superstar's trainers have shared an insight into his commitment towards fitness and workout.

Holistic health expert and Amitabh Bachchan's trainer, Vrindda, has shared that Amitabh Bachchan is punctual to the t. She added that he is never really late and even if he is late by 5 minutes, he calls to inform and even apologises. "The mindset is, when you know something is good for you, you just do it. It's not about comfort, it's not about not having time... If Mr Bachchan can make time to exercise, regular people can also do it," she told Humans of Bombay.

Amitabh's value of time

She also added that one can learn the value of time from him. Vrindda mentioned that a few minutes of delay is something they take for granted but not Mr Bachchan. "Earlier, when I used to train him, we'd start at 6 am, and he was almost never late. And if little delays were happening, he would call and say, 'I'm running a little late, I'm so sorry about it'," Vrinda added.

Big B has to be stopped from evening sessions

Amitabh's trainer, Shivohaam, also added how the actor insists on doing an evening workout in case of morning shooting schedules. He revealed that evening workouts are not an ideal time for Big B as he needs rest at his age for the body to recuperate and then they have to stop him from evening sessions.

"There are times when we have to tell him, 'Let's not train right now, it's not ideal for you'. The point being, he does take out the time, whether it's morning, afternoon, or evening, or even between meetings, because he knows it's important," Shivohaam added.